Hatters coach praises Town's ability to immediately bounce back from defeat once more by beating City

Hatters first team coach Alan Sheehan

Luton first team coach Alan Sheehan felt it was important for the Hatters to bounce back at the following their 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough on Saturday to register a 1-0 success at Coventry on Tuesday night.

Although there was no disgrace in being edged out at the Riverside Stadium with Boro on a nine-match winning run in front of their own fans under Chris Wilder, Town headed to the Midlands determined not to lose any further ground in the play-off race.

The visitors managed just that too, gaining ground in fact as the climbed back up to sixth spot courtesy of Elijah Adebayo’s goal on 38 minutes, his 14th of the season.

It means the last four times Luton have been beaten in the Championship, they have gone on to claim victory in their next match, as on press duties ahead of boss Nathan Jones, Sheehan said: “It’s massive, if you pick up a few losses in a row people say 'you’ve lost this, you’ve lost that,' but the way the lads bounced back, it wasn’t a great spectacle for supporters, but the three points was all it’s about.

"We wanted to add to our points tally, that's what we said before the game.

"It was a wonderful win, it really was, as at this stage of the season it’s harder to win games.”

The result was also Luton’s second double of the season having beaten Barnsley both home and away, recording a first over the Sky Blues since the the 1986-87 old Division One campaign, and the days of legendary former striker Brian Stein and co.

After a 5-0 success on Bedfordshire soil back in September, Sheehan continued: "They had (Martyn) Wagorn and (Viktor) Gyokeres and (Matt) Godden up top, so after the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road, they obviously were on a bit of a revenge mission to go and put in a really difficult performance against us.

"They came out fast and probably at the time we scored against the run of play.

"But I thought the second half was a really, really professional performance, and I think we deserved it in the end.

“We’re not getting carried away though, we know there’s a lot of football to be played.

"The club’s in an excellent place, it’s a wonderful place to work, we've got wonderful players, staff, everybody’s pulling together, wonderful fans too.