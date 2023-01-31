Luton Town have added to their squad on deadline day

Luton Town have beat the deadline to sign striker Joe Taylor from League One side Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old moved to the Posh in November 2021 from National League side King’s Lynn Town after starring in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division when on loan at Wroxham, scoring 21 goals in 13 appearances.

Initially part of the U23 squad, he scored a hat-trick in a Premier League Cup quarter-final victory against Charlton Athletic, then making his first team debut in March 2022, coming off the bench against AFC Bournemouth in the Championship.

Taylor made three more appearances last season, while this term, he netted a first goal in the EFL Cup win over Plymouth Argyle, going on to make 15 appearances in all competitions.

In September, the forward made his debut for Wales U21s in a 2-0 defeat against Austria U21s, before becoming Luton boss Rob Edwards’ fourth signing of the January transfer window, following Cody Drameh, Jack Walton and Marvelous Nakamba into the building.

Edwards said: “Joe’s an exciting young player and someone that the recruitment team here have been tracking for a while.

"He’s very quick, he gets chances and we really like the look of him.