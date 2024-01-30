News you can trust since 1891
Hatters complete signing of Japan international Daiki Hashioka for an undisclosed fee

Full become moves to Kenilworth Road
By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th Jan 2024, 19:26 GMT
Luton have completed the signing of Japan international Daiki Hashioka from Belgian top-flight club Sint-Truidenr for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old becomes the first Japanese player to ever join the Hatters, as he passed his medial international this afternoon and is now awaiting a work visa and international clearance.

He will wear squad number 27 - and will be unveiled to the Kenilworth Road crowd before this evening's Premier League fixture with Brighton and Hove Albion, as boss Rob Edwards said: “‘Hashi’ is a versatile defender who can play anywhere along the backline and, having met him I know he’s going to fit into the group really, really well.

“He’s got a great attitude and has a real desire to come and play for Luton Town. He understands we’ve got a good squad, and knows he’s got to fight for his opportunity. And he will – he’s really looking forward to the challenge of being here. He’s someone who is comfortable in possession, aggressive, and wants to defend. I’m delighted he’s with us.”

