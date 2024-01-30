Hatters complete signing of Japan international Daiki Hashioka for an undisclosed fee
Luton have completed the signing of Japan international Daiki Hashioka from Belgian top-flight club Sint-Truidenr for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old becomes the first Japanese player to ever join the Hatters, as he passed his medial international this afternoon and is now awaiting a work visa and international clearance.
He will wear squad number 27 - and will be unveiled to the Kenilworth Road crowd before this evening's Premier League fixture with Brighton and Hove Albion, as boss Rob Edwards said: “‘Hashi’ is a versatile defender who can play anywhere along the backline and, having met him I know he’s going to fit into the group really, really well.
“He’s got a great attitude and has a real desire to come and play for Luton Town. He understands we’ve got a good squad, and knows he’s got to fight for his opportunity. And he will – he’s really looking forward to the challenge of being here. He’s someone who is comfortable in possession, aggressive, and wants to defend. I’m delighted he’s with us.”