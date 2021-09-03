Hatters confirm 25-man Championship squad

Luton have announced their Championship squad list for the 2021-22 season

Luton Town have submitted their 25-man squad list to the EFL this afternoon following the conclusion of the 2021/22 summer transfer window on Tuesday evening.

With no new arrivals and only defender Peter Kioso going out on loan to MK Dons on deadline day, while Elliot Lee left a few days earlier, it left manager Nathan Jones with 25 senior professionals at Kenilworth Road.

Striker Danny Hylton has been included along with midfielder Luke Berry despite neither featuring for Town yet this season as they recover from injury, while contracted U21 players are also part of the Town squad registered with the EFL.