Hatters confirm Clark is out of hospital and recovering at home following sickening head injury

Jordan Clark collides with WBA keeper Sam Johnstone at the Hawthorns yesterday

Luton Town have confirmed that midfielder Jordan Clark was allowed to return home last night following his nasty head injury suffered in the 3-2 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

The 27-year-old required lengthy treatment after a sickening collision with Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone early in the second half which saw him stretchered off.

He was taken a local hospital for tests, but was released later on in the evening, as the club tweeted: "We are relieved to report that Jordan Clark was allowed home last night after scans revealed no issues.

"He will now undergo concussion protocols.

"Clicker wants to thank both @WBA & our own medical teams, as well as the @SWBHnhs (Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust) staff, for their great response and care #COYH

"Jordan also wants to thank both Town and @WBA fans for the ovation he received.

"His family were there and have told him about the wonderful reception at such a worrying time, and he’s so grateful for all the messages of support he’s received since.

"Rest up, Clicker."