Hatters confirm just under 2,300 tickets sold for QPR trip

Harry Cornick looks to attack at QPR last year

Luton Town have confirmed that almost 2,300 tickets have been sold for their trip to QPR on Friday.

The Hatters were given an allocation of just under 3,000 for the clash at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, which kicks off at 7.45pm, with supporters having until Thursday to book their place to cheer Nathan Jones' side on at a ground they were beaten 3-1 last term.

A statement on the club website said: "This fixture is an ALL TICKET fixture.

"We have received an initial allocation of 1,693 seats in the Upper Tier for away fixture at Queens Park Rangers.

"A further allocation of approx. 1200 is available in the Lower Tier once sold.

"Supporters can continue to purchase until 4pm on Thursday and tickets can be collected from the Luton Town Ticket Office.

"If tickets need to be collected from Queens Park Rangers on the night this will need to be advised when placing your order.