Hatters confirm skipper Lockyer is 'responsive' after being taken to hospital following on-field collapse

Luton Town have confirmed that club captain Tom Lockyer is ‘responsive’ and has been taken to hospital after collapsing on the field in the Premier League fixture at AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.

Just after the hour mark, and with the game all square at 1-1, Lockyer went to ground near the half-way line, with medical attention immediately called for and both sets of players clearly distressed at what they had witnessed.

After receiving lengthy treatment, Lockyer was then stretchered off as the game was abandoned. A statement on the club’s official website has since said: “We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital.

“We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

"We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.