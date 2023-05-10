Hatters confirm that club captain Bradley will leave the club in the summer

Luton have confirmed that club captain Sonny Bradley will be leaving Kenilworth Road in the summer after the skipper announced last night he would be ‘passing the torch on’ at the club’s end-of-season Kit Sponsors’ dinner.

The 31-year-old moved to the Hatters back in the summer of 2018, arriving under former boss Nathan Jones on a free transfer from Plymouth Argyle, as he skippered Town to the League One title.

Bradley then scored Luton's first goal when they were back in the Championship, a memorable 25-yard volley in the 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough in front of the Sky cameras.

Sonny Bradley has announced he is leaving Luton Town - pic: Gareth Owen

He also netted as Town won 2-0 at Huddersfield later in the campaign once it had restarted following Covid, one of his six goals in 175 appearances to date.

After suffering Covid himself twice, Bradley has seen his opportunities limited in the past few years due to a number of injuries, including a horrific knee fracture against Reading back in November that kept him out for over months.

However, he returned to the first team for the 2-0 win at Rotherham recently and has started Luton’s last five matches, as they finished third in the table and are now ready for a second crack at the play-offs.

Speaking on stage yesterday evening, Bradley revealed his decision, saying: “I’m just happy to be back, happy to be back playing and looking at the bigger picture, this is my last season at the club.

"I know there are people standing here and whoever the captain may be next season, I know I’m going to pass the torch on to a good player.