Hatters could bring in a centre half ahead of Magpies clash

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he might make in the move in the transfer window to strengthen his defence in time for the FA Cup trip to Premier League Newcastle United this weekend.

The Luton chief has seen his options at centre half hit by Alan Sheehan’s three game ban after getting sent off against Lincoln City on Monday, plus an injury to captain Scott Cuthbert. which is expected to keep him out for another four weeks.

Johnny Mullins is the only senior defender available in that position, although Jones does have Glen Rea, Akin Famewo and Frankie Musonda available to him as well.

On who will play against the Magpies, Jones said: “We moved him (Rea) back in the other day (against Lincoln) and he did fantastically well, so we have options.

“We’ve got young Akin who can play who might need to be tested and we’ve got the option of bringing someone in, so there’s lots of things we can do.

“But we won’t worry about that, we know we have a strong squad here and we’ve been harping on about that for a while, so it’s good that they get tested.”

When asked specifically about bringing in another centre half ahead of the game, Jones continued: “We’re considering all things, we don’t need too much, but if the opportunity comes for us to strengthen our squad, then we want to do that.

“We constantly keep saying that we want to keep moving forward, every single window we want to keep moving forward and what we won’t do now is rest on our laurels and think we’re top of the league, we’re in a good place.

“If the opportunity arises for us to strengthen our squad, to move forward, safely, with better, then we will.”

Should Jones move in the market, then there is every chance of a few leaving Kenilworth Road before February begins, as he added: “If we can improve the squad, there’ll be a discussion on one or two that are not impacting as much as they would like.

“We’re happy with everyone here, it’s just trying to keep everyone happy is the main problem.”