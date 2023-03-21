Hatters could end up taking just under 3,000 fans to Millwall as ticket news for Lions clash is announced

Luton have received an initial allocation of just under 1,000 seats in the lower tier for their trip to Millwall on Friday, April 7, with an additional 1,956 tickets to be made available once these have sold.

Supporters who have requested an Away Season Ticket can receive up to three tickets for this fixture, while Diamond Card holders and Executive Members holders can purchase three tickets per person until close of business on Wednesday.

Season Ticket Holders can purchase three tickets per person from Thursday until Sunday, while Members can buy three tickets per Member on Monday, March 27.

Hatters head to Millwall next month

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Tuesday, March 28 and will remain on sale until 12 noon on Thursday, April 6.

Prices, Initial allocation – Adult: £29; Seniors (63+), Armed Forces & Young Adult (18-21): £20; U18 (16-17): £15; U16 (12-15): £12; U12 (6-11): £10; U6: £5.

Additional allocation (once first allocation has sold) – Adult: £30; Seniors (63+), Armed Forces & Young Adult (18-21): £21; U18 (16-17): £17; U16 (12-15): £15; U12 (6-11): £10; U6: £5.