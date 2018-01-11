Hatters could still strengthen despite Famewo's form

The form of young centre half Akin Famewo won’t come into Town boss Nathan Jones’s mind if he opts to enter the transfer window for a new defender this month.

Famewo, 19, might well be on the verge of a first team call-up this weekend after impressing hugely in the Checkatrade Trophy third round clash against Peterborough on Tuesday night.

However, with Scott Cuthbert injured, Alan Sheehan suspended and Glen Rea doing superbly as a defensive midfielder this term, it could be that Jones still looks to bring a defender into the club ahead of the January 31 deadline.

He said: “If we had any kind of need (to sign someone), then Akin’s form doesn’t affect that one iota.

“We know what we’ve got in Akin, it’s just no point lobbing people in and asking them to sink or swim, we think we’ve handled Akin really, really well.

“There’ll come a time where we won’t be able to hold him back any longer, but he’ll have had the tools to be able to affect a League Two game and that’s what we feel.

“He’s an athlete, he’s a real front foot defender which we like here, so I don’t think it lessens anything, that will not affect what we do in the window.”

On whether Famewo could make his first start in the league since September 2016 this weekend at struggling Chesterfield, Jones added: “Well, he might do, he’s in contention, he’s always in contention because we know what we’ve got in Akin.

“It was a real good test for him the other night against the front three of a real free-scoring Peterborough side and he did fantastically well.

“It’s not just about throwing him in, it’s about putting him in at the right times.

“Up until now they haven’t quite been right as we’ve had a very good one in Alan Sheehan, who’s slightly ahead of him and a slightly more experienced one in Mullins.

"But he’s earned an opportunity and we know he’s ready for when he does get one.”