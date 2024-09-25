Hatters debut left Krauß with ‘goosebumps’​ as he ends 'tough' start to life at Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder thrilled to be out on the pitch once more

​New Town signing Tom Krauß was relieved to put a tough few weeks behind him and finally make a Hatters debut against Sheffield Wednesday which left him with ‘goosebumps’ at the weekend.

The 23-year-old had arrived from Mainz back in August, but picked up an ankle injury before the move went through which meant he was reduced to a watching role as Town struggled to get going in the Championship. Finally included in the Hatters match-day squad that took on the Owls on Saturday, Krauß was then brought on as part of a triple substitution with an hour gone and was a huge reason why Town were able to hit back from a goal down to triumph 2-1 thanks to Carlton Morris's late double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked what it had been like when moving to a new country and also having to bide his time for so long to be out on the pitch once more, he said: “It was a tough four weeks for me. You stay in the hotel, you're alone, it’s not so nice, but my girlfriend comes in the next one or two weeks, I don't know when. She comes and now I’m on the pitch, so it's getting better and better.

Luton midfielder Tom Krauß celebrates beating Sheffield Wednesday on his Hatters debut - pic: David Horn.

"I was four weeks without the ball and on Monday, the first time with the ball at my feet, I was really happy. You play football to be on the pitch and not with the crowd, so I’m really happy to be back. It was not so easy when you stay in a gym and not on the pitch and you’re in another country. It was my first injury in four years, I was four weeks out, it’s not so long, but it’s the best feeling when you are on the pitch, to celebrate with the fans.

“I have a smile on my face and I’m really happy to be back, also to see this game. When you’re behind zero-one and you win the game two-one, that’s the best feeling for the players, for me and for the crowd. I had goosebumps after the game, that’s not normal. It was a tough week for me, but a really good week with the win. I tell my dad in Germany, it was a great feeling and I’m really happy, that’s the most important thing.”

Although Luton eventually escaped with the three points, the opening hour left plenty to be concerned about, with the Hatters unable to get out of first gear at all, Wednesday looking the better side for long periods. Krauß, who was watching on from the bench during that time, continued: “The first half was not so good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Sheffield was really good I know the coach from Sheffield (Danny Rohl), he’s also a German guy, he plays with real intensity. Sheffield was really good, but we were not so good and we look on Monday, on Tuesday, what we can do better for the game on Friday. But a win is a win and I think that’s the best sentence.”

With Krauß having played all of his career in Germany, making 62 appearances in the top flight for RB Leipzig, Schalke and parent club Mainz, also playing in the second tier for FC Nuremberg, this was his first experience of English football and the helter-skelter nature of the Championship. On what he made of it, he added: “It was really good. When you see the throw-ins, the corners, it’s more with your body. In Germany it’s a little bit different, but it’s also my style of football.

“When I see the boys like Mark (McGuinness), or the boys from Sheffield, they're really strong. It’s a little bit different to Germany, but that’s my football, I like to run a lot, to play aggressive, to make the crowd, to do everything to win the games and I’m a player to play against the ball. To be aggressive, calm with the ball, so I think it’s a good fit. For me it’s now the focus is getting better and better with my ankle, so that’s the plan for my next week and then to be fit for the game on Friday (against Plymouth).”