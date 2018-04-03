Hatters dedicate Stags victory to Berry

Hatters match-winner Glen Rea was quick to dedicate Town’s excellent 2-1 win over Mansfield Town yesterday afternoon to injured midfielder Luke Berry.

The summer signing from Cambridge suffered a serious dislocated ankle and fractured fibula during Good Friday’s defeat at Colchester United, ruling him out for the foreseeable future.

On netting the equalising goal against the Stags, striker James Collins ran to the bench to get Berry’s shirt and lifted it aloft to the home fans.

At the full time whistle, both Rea and Alan McCormack paraded the top round as well, with Rea saying afterwards: “Lets dedicate that one to Luke Berry.

"Obviously he suffered quite a bad injury the other day and we’re all devastated for him, but his spirits are high, so we’ll dedicate that one for him.

“There’s always a determination to win games for us, maybe a little bit extra for him, but it was just nice to get the win.”

Striker James Collins with Luke Berry's shirt after making it 1-1 at Kenilworth Road

Team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who played a starring role on the day, echoed Rea’s thoughts, saying: “It was a sad, say way to lose Luke.

"He’s a great player, he's been fantastic for us this season, he’s been a great part of our team, so we wish him all the best.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones added: “It was brilliant, they’re a great group, there are no passengers, no bad eggs or anything in our group.

"They all want to perform, they all want to play, they get on together,

“They showed that for Luke as he’s a popular member of what we do, he really is. He’s a great kid, and it (bad injury) always seems to happen to the gooduns.”