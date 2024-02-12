Hatters defender admits Luton 'weren't good enough' during Blades defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton defender Amari’i Bell conceded his side simply ‘weren’t good enough’ during their 3-1 Premier League home defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Hatters had gone into the game with high hopes of extending their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions, while moving further clear of the relegation zone and heaping even more pressure on their struggling opponents, who were sitting at the bottom of the table. However, it didn’t work out that way at all, Town trailing 2-0 at half time with Cameron Archer and James McAtee’s penalty giving the visitors a healthy advantage. Although Carlton Morris pulled one back early in the second period courtesy of a spotkick of his own, the Blades had a third with 18 minutes left, Vini Souza rifling into the bottom corner, as Rob Edwards’ side couldn’t respond once more.

Writing on Twitter afterwards, Bell said: “Tough day today, we weren’t good enough in every department. It hurts but we have no other option than to get back to our best next week.” Team-mate Elijah Adebayo responded with: “Put it right next week!” While writing on Instagram, midfielder Sambi Lokonga added: Disappointing result specially at home … A lot to learn from it ! We keep believing and being positive.”

Amari'i Bell slides in against Sheffield United on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Replying to Bell’s tweet, there were plenty of positive responses from Luton supporters, with @shepltfc saying: “Bad day at the office, we all have them. Win next week and nobody will remember this result. @LTFC_Dave: “Bad day at the office all around. It hurts but we've got a chance to put it right next week.” @bedlambaby: “Agreed, we looked predictable, a gentle lob to the far post at every opportunity, I’d love to see us cut inside & confound the homework every team has done on us. 100% effort though and we all stood and clapped you all off the pitch for that.”

@lutontown007: “Yes mate, a disappointing performance all round, we’ve come to expect better over the past couple of months and i had this game down as one of the 6 wins we need to potentially stay up, winning at Newcastle would helped but losing from 4-2 up was also a shame. @ChrisSansby: “Spot on, the way we overplayed was extremely frustrating. No one had a good game....but onto the next game, and we move on.” @Koukkoullis1: “The measure is the season, not one game The development of the team so far has impressed hatters fans, ex-pro’s and TV pundits and more We know we can trust you all to give your normal best against Man U on Sunday and thereafter COYH.”

@andygill76: “Respect for that post, Amari’i Collective off day today; players, management, fans. You boys have been amazing this season and we’re all in this together. It would be peak Luton to bounce back by tonking Man Utd next week!” @steveniave: “Over the season you have been fantastic. All we ask as fans is to learn from it and go again.” @BraveHeart_1702: “It happens. They set up to counter us and had obviously done their homework. We go again.”

@weejilou: “Absolutely no need to apologise to anyone. An off day…. You regroup and go again.” @R_JLife: “Mate, you and the team have sooo much credit in the bank. A tough ask today against a team happy to have players back. Just not meant to be but we go again.” @Captainmeatpie7: “You were the best of the bunch, things didn't click today and it was always going to be one of those days. We keep going.” @LTFC_Ben: “You’re a great footballer Amarii. Keep working hard, that’s all we can ask for tbh.” @cclarke100: “Bad day at the office mate, go again next week.” @uptheluton: “Keep your head up, we move on to the next!”