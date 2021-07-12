Hatters defender agrees Dundee loan move

Town defender Corey Panter has joined Dundee on a season-long loan

The 20-year-old, who signed a new development contract with the Hatters recently, travelled north last month to feature in the Dark Blues' pre-season schedule.

He impressed against Forfar and Leyton Orient, along with the 2-2 draw with West Ham on Friday, playing the final 23 minutes.