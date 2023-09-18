Hatters defender Andersen 'hated' Cottagers' match-winner during 1-0 defeat at Fulham

Watch more videos on Shots!

Town defender Mads Andersen admitted he ‘hated’ the goal that turned out to be Fulham’s match-winner in their 1-0 victory over the Hatters at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The visitors had got through the first half on level terms for the first time in a Premier League fixture this season, as deploying a slightly more defensive approach when out of possession, they restricted the Cottagers to very little in terms of clear-cut opportunities.

In fact, all Marco Silva’s side had to show for their dominance of the ball was a Kenny Tete header from a corner that went over, plus two Harry Wilson free kicks, one straight at Thomas Kaminski, the other curling narrowly wide of the top corner, as Luton themselves created the best chance, Jacob Brown’s close-range effort striking the post.

Town defender Mads Andersen is unable to stop Carlos Vinicius scoring the only goal of the game at Craven Cottage - pic: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

It was a similar theme after the break, with the home supporters’ frustrations becoming more and more audible as their side dominated possession, failing once more to turn it into anything meaningful, Luton with the best opening, Amari’i Bell’s volley straight at Bernd Leno.

However, with £5.5m summer signing Raul Jimenez taken off on the hour mark, his replacement Carlos Vinicius was to prove the difference moments later, once former Chelsea winger William received the ball on the left flank.

He managed to get the better of Issa Kabore and send over a cross that Reece Burke couldn’t quite reach and as it squirmed away from Kaminski, the ex-Spurs forward found the net from close range before Andersen was able to get a block in.

Unable to hide his disappointment afterwards, the Danish centre half said: “I thought we did well, defending the spaces, moving together, closing the gaps and if they did come through, they didn’t cause anything.

"I felt we dealt with it quite well, so unfortunately, I hate the goal, as it’s so unlucky.

“It’s so frustrating, I really don’t want that to happen.

"We’ve been working so hard, that’s from Carlton (Morris), he starts, he’s the first defender, so everyone’s working so hard for so long and then we concede that goal.

"It’s very frustrating, I think we can tweak a little bit with positions, but again it’s unlucky.”

Town had set up to try and nullify the Cottagers, with two banks of four behind the ball when their opponents had it, and it worked for large periods, Fulham managing just the two shots on target all game.

It was a tactic that Andersen thought worked well for the majority, although knows for it to fully pay off, Luton must take their own chances when they arrive, Tom Lockyer glancing an instinctive header wide in stoppage time.

The centre half continued: “Part of the plan was we wanted to be there low, moving like a swarm and then we still had to be aggressive in terms of when they play in the gaps.

"I have to step up and maybe pop the ball to somebody and then we can go to Carlton or Brown, so I felt it was something we can build on.

“I thought we played so well, we kept them away mostly for 94 minutes and in the end, we’ve got to take some more chances.

"They’re going to get some opportunities at the other end, but I thought most of the game we were comfortable in possession and had some good opportunities to score, it will come, it will come.”

Although it was a fourth straight defeat for the Hatters, who sit at the bottom of the table, Andersen believes that the Town squad, largely inexperienced at this level, are beginning to get to grips with the task ahead.

He added: “We need just a little bit more but we’ve got to keep going, keep believing and working hard, I’m sure you can see the improvement.

“We felt comfortable, we just need to keep the ball a bit better when we get it, but I thought in some transition moments we were very dangerous, so it’s definitely something we can get better at.

“I think you can see it’s getting better and better.

"Even for myself I’m getting used to the level, so I think everybody’s improving and we’re going to have to improve quick.