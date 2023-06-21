Hatters defender backs Luton to 'surprise' a few in the Premier League

Defender Gabe Osho is confident that Luton can ‘surprise’ a few when they begin their Premier League campaign in just under two months.

The Hatters will be taking their place among the big boys next term after winning a nerve-jangling Championship play-off final penalty shootout with Coventry City at Wembley to reach the top flight recently.

Although Town will be everyone's favourites to get relegated before a ball has even been kicked, Osho believes that with a raucous Kenilworth Road behind them, and a continuation of their excellent form on the road, Luton losing just four away games all season, they will be able to shock some of their opponents during the campaign ahead.

Town centre half Gabe Osho - pic: Getty Images

He said: “It’s going to be some ride.

"It will be difficult of course, I think everyone’s aware of that, no-one thinks it’s going to be an easy ride, but Kenilworth Road is going to be different for many, many Premier League teams to come to.

"If we can make that a fortress, then we have a really, really good chance of staying up.

"Our away form last season was really good in the Championship as well, so I think we’re going to surprise a lot of teams.”

Although Osho is aware of just what a force Town's home support will be, he doesn’t want that to detract from how a good footballing side Luton have become, particularly since Rob Edwards took over in November.

He added: “It’s interesting as we know the stadium is a big talking point, but I don’t think a lot gets made of how we actually play.

"I think that’s going to surprise a couple of teams when we come up against them.