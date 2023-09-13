News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Hatters defender Bell features as Jamaica hit back from 2-0 down against Haiti

Reggae Boyz return to the top of the table
By Mike Simmonds
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Luton defender Amari’i Bell played 90 minutes for Jamaica as they hit back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw with Haiti in their League A CONCACAF Nations League Group B match at the National Stadium in Kingston last night.

Don Louicius put the visitors ahead on 11 minutes and then made it 2-0 quickly afterwards, left unmarked inside the box, as the Reggae Boyz failed to get going.

Bell tried to halve the deficit, his 20-yard drive straight at keeper Johny Placide, but it was a different story after the break though when Ricardo Adé turned Demarai Gray’s angled shot into his own net with six minutes gone.

Town defender Amari'i Bell played for Jamaica against Haiti - pic: David Rogers/Getty ImagesTown defender Amari'i Bell played for Jamaica against Haiti - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images
Town defender Amari'i Bell played for Jamaica against Haiti - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images
Most Popular

Jamaica then clawed their way back on level terms with seven minutes to go when Ede handled Romario Williams’s blast and Fulham attacker Bobby Reid sent Placide the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The result meant Jamaica returned to the top of Group B with four points, the same as Cuba, ahead of their trips to Grenada and Haiti next month.

Town keeper Thomas Kaminski was an unused substitute as Belgium beat Estonia 5-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday night.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice, with Jan Vertonghen, Leandro Trossard and Charles de Ketelaere on target.

On-loan Manchester City defender Issa Kabore didn’t feature as Burkina Faso lost 1-0 to Morocco in a friendly held in France.

Related topics:Luton