Hatters defender Bell features as Jamaica hit back from 2-0 down against Haiti

Luton defender Amari’i Bell played 90 minutes for Jamaica as they hit back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw with Haiti in their League A CONCACAF Nations League Group B match at the National Stadium in Kingston last night.

Don Louicius put the visitors ahead on 11 minutes and then made it 2-0 quickly afterwards, left unmarked inside the box, as the Reggae Boyz failed to get going.

Bell tried to halve the deficit, his 20-yard drive straight at keeper Johny Placide, but it was a different story after the break though when Ricardo Adé turned Demarai Gray’s angled shot into his own net with six minutes gone.

Jamaica then clawed their way back on level terms with seven minutes to go when Ede handled Romario Williams’s blast and Fulham attacker Bobby Reid sent Placide the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The result meant Jamaica returned to the top of Group B with four points, the same as Cuba, ahead of their trips to Grenada and Haiti next month.

Town keeper Thomas Kaminski was an unused substitute as Belgium beat Estonia 5-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday night.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice, with Jan Vertonghen, Leandro Trossard and Charles de Ketelaere on target.