Hatters defender Bell felt Luton 'deserved more' against Championship leaders

Luton wingback Amari’i Bell felt his side ‘deserved more’ when falling to a 1-0 defeat against table-topping Burnley on Saturday.

The Hatters gave a terrific display at Kenilworth Road, particularly in the first half, going closest to opening the scoring when Elijah Adebayo fired over from close range after being picked out by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They paid the price in the second period when Gabe Osho handled Vitinho’s flick inside the area and experienced striker Ashley Barnes slotting home from the spot.

Tweeting afterwards, Bell said: “Time to grit our teeth and go again.

"We deserved more but that’s football, let’s keep fighting.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to his comments on social media @LTFC_Dave said: “Tough against top of the league anyway let alone when it's 11 v 12.

"See you in Birmingham.”

Town defender Amari'i Bell

@Richbow79: “You and the boys were outstanding today. Onto the next.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@crapbearddad: “Again and again, Amari’i. You are a top performer.

"Proud of our performance today.

"We’re getting there and if we get in the playoffs, we are a team to fear.”

@darrenkeddle: “Nothing to worry about. The performance levels are high, not quite getting the rub of the green.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Stop giving penalties away, a few more goals, it's sorted. Up we go.”

@sonic_sinclair: “You played really well today Amari, chin up stay positive onto the next.”

@mikedoney: “Excellent once again today sir.”

@oliward_: “We deserved more but that's football, you were class today, keep it going lads.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@stevenm49165954: “Well said mate. Let's go again.”

@DavidBa68383074: “We move on together.”

@snoxboy: “The best team lost.”

@ColinBarden2: “Top draw again Mr Bell.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@TurfMoorLoyal: “You were unlucky, think a draw would have been a fair result.

"Was a penalty, but felt for the lad as don't think it was deliberate.”

@Ginger_Biscuit4: “Chin up Amari'i top player.”