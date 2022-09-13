Hatters defender Bell in line to take on Lionel Messi as full backs earns Jamaica call for Argentina friendly

Town defender Amari'i Bell has been called up by Jamaica

Town defender Amari'i Bell could find himself coming up against one of the legends of the modern era in Lionel Messi after being called up to the Jamaica squad for an international friendly against Argentina in New Jersey later this month.

The 28-year-old has won seven caps for his country so far, with his last coming back in July when he was part of a 1-1 draw with Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League and is part of a squad containing ex-Hatter Andre Gray, who now plays for Greek Super League side Aris.

Bell, who signed for Luton in the summer of 2021, was one of the stars of Nathan Jones’ side reaching the play-offs last term, and hasn’t missed a minute of league football this season either, with 54 appearances in total for the Hatters.

He will now prepare himself to take on Lionel Scaloni’s side who are currently ranked third by FIFA, as the former Lazio and West Ham United player naming Paris Saint-Germain and former Barcelona superstar Messi in the squad, along with Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Lautaro Martinez.

Jamaica, ranked 62nd themselves, will go up against one of the favourites for the World Cup at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Saturday, September 27.