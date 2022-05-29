Hatters defender Bell is called up by Jamaica for clashes with Suriname and Mexico

Amari'i Bell sends over a cross during Town's play-off semi-final with Huddersfield

Luton defender Amari'i Bell has been named in the Jamaica squad for their upcoming Concacaf Nations League group games against Suriname and Mexico.

The 28-year-old, who made 46 appearances for the Hatters in his debut season at Kenilworth Road, has won five caps for his country, the last coming just under a year ago against Costa Rica in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

He is been chosen once more by interim senior coachr Paul Hall, the former Portsmouth winger, and joins Spartak Moscow forward Shamar Nicholson in being recalled, as English quartet Ravel Morrison (Derby), Rolando Aarons (Huddersfield), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) and Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) are all included too.

The Reggae Boyz, ranked 62nd in the world by FIFA will travel to 140th placed side Suriname next Saturday, before hosting the same opposition at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday, June 7.