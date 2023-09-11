Hatters defender Bell starts as Jamaica defeat Honduras in Nations League opener

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton defender Amari’i Bell started for Jamaica as they began their CONCACAF Nations League campaign with a laboured 1-0 win over Honduras at the National Stadium on Friday.

Bell, who has had an exhausting schedule in the last 12 months for the Hatters, won his 16th cap at left back, as the Reggae Boyz topped the group thanks to former Everton striker Demarai Gray’s 64th minute winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the Jamaica Gleaner, Bell said: “I think we should be better defensively, as I felt that we were stretched at times.

"At the same time, we kept a clean sheet, so I know there’s something there.

"Defensively, as long as we build on that, then we’ll be okay.”