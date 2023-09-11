News you can trust since 1891
Hatters defender Bell starts as Jamaica defeat Honduras in Nations League opener

Town centre half features for the Reggae Boyz
By Mike Simmonds
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Luton defender Amari’i Bell started for Jamaica as they began their CONCACAF Nations League campaign with a laboured 1-0 win over Honduras at the National Stadium on Friday.

Bell, who has had an exhausting schedule in the last 12 months for the Hatters, won his 16th cap at left back, as the Reggae Boyz topped the group thanks to former Everton striker Demarai Gray’s 64th minute winner.

Speaking to the Jamaica Gleaner, Bell said: “I think we should be better defensively, as I felt that we were stretched at times.

"At the same time, we kept a clean sheet, so I know there’s something there.

"Defensively, as long as we build on that, then we’ll be okay.”

Jamaica are at home to Haiti on Wednesday, who earned a point after drawing 0-0 against Cuba on Friday.