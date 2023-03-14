Hatters defender Bell thanks Luton's 'fantastic' away support at Bramall Lane

Luton defender Amari'i Bell thanked Town’s ‘fantastic’ away support during their magnificent 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Hatters were roared on by over 1,000 fans, who were witnessing a first victory at Bramall Lane since October 1994 thanks to Carlton Morris's goal early in the second half.

Bell, who was outstanding as part of a back three containing Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer, tweeted afterwards: “Massive result today, the passion and desire shown was magnificent.

Amari'i Bell gets close to Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye on Saturday

"The away support was fantastic, with us right until the end.”

Replying on social media, @jamie_castle96 said: “I’d post the Eddie Hearn video again but “different gravy” doesn’t do it justice, absolutely unbelievable from you Amari’i.”

@Joseph_Impey: “Quality from you and the lads today.”

@Wearethehatters: “You are a top, top player Amari'l well played yet again.”

@LTFC_Dave: "1-0 away win is the best result in football.”

@SelkirkIan: “Going from strength to strength!

"Keep it up Amarii! COYH!”

@cclarke100: “Top top performance mate COYH

“UP THE HATTERS!”

@ChappersLTFC: “Solid performance from you and all the team.”

@dannybd85: “You were absolutely quality again today lad, quality result up the hatters.”

@Peterke07590322: "You are growing all the time Mr Ab.”

@binderdraj: “Well done Amari... brilliant skilful player!”

@hollie_hatter: “So proud of you all.

"No divas in our dressing room, just a squad of talented hard working players that are working for each other.

"Keep it up guys.”

@ivory10_ivory: “Season defining result ?

"Thanks lads you were all brilliant…COYH.”

@Fonzy39531243: “Well done Amari’i, you’re playing your best football of the season, you’re timing is perfect.”

@sco62987535: "Top showing again sir, well played to you and the boys.”

@LutonFarmBoy: “Yesterday was one of your best games.

"Your consistent excellence goes unnoticed.”

@snowcat29: “Another top performance, the whole back line was superb again.

"Won everything #COYH.”

@sockyltfc: “Massive result, excellent performance.”

@itsnick_bp: “LCB of my dreams.”

@DarrenA92414400: "Keep it going Amari another top shift today.”

@Darwen88: “Game after game you deliver.

“Can't thank you enough.