Hatters defender Bell thanks Luton's 'fantastic' away support at Bramall Lane
Town earn brilliant Blades triumph
Luton defender Amari'i Bell thanked Town’s ‘fantastic’ away support during their magnificent 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday.
The Hatters were roared on by over 1,000 fans, who were witnessing a first victory at Bramall Lane since October 1994 thanks to Carlton Morris's goal early in the second half.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bell, who was outstanding as part of a back three containing Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer, tweeted afterwards: “Massive result today, the passion and desire shown was magnificent.
"The away support was fantastic, with us right until the end.”
Replying on social media, @jamie_castle96 said: “I’d post the Eddie Hearn video again but “different gravy” doesn’t do it justice, absolutely unbelievable from you Amari’i.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
@Joseph_Impey: “Quality from you and the lads today.”
@Wearethehatters: “You are a top, top player Amari'l well played yet again.”
@LTFC_Dave: "1-0 away win is the best result in football.”
@SelkirkIan: “Going from strength to strength!
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Keep it up Amarii! COYH!”
@cclarke100: “Top top performance mate COYH
“UP THE HATTERS!”
@ChappersLTFC: “Solid performance from you and all the team.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
@dannybd85: “You were absolutely quality again today lad, quality result up the hatters.”
@Peterke07590322: "You are growing all the time Mr Ab.”
@binderdraj: “Well done Amari... brilliant skilful player!”
@hollie_hatter: “So proud of you all.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"No divas in our dressing room, just a squad of talented hard working players that are working for each other.
"Keep it up guys.”
@ivory10_ivory: “Season defining result ?
"Thanks lads you were all brilliant…COYH.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
@Fonzy39531243: “Well done Amari’i, you’re playing your best football of the season, you’re timing is perfect.”
@sco62987535: "Top showing again sir, well played to you and the boys.”
@LutonFarmBoy: “Yesterday was one of your best games.
"Your consistent excellence goes unnoticed.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
@snowcat29: “Another top performance, the whole back line was superb again.
"Won everything #COYH.”
@sockyltfc: “Massive result, excellent performance.”
@itsnick_bp: “LCB of my dreams.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
@DarrenA92414400: "Keep it going Amari another top shift today.”
@Darwen88: “Game after game you deliver.
“Can't thank you enough.
“Understated, head down, consistent.”