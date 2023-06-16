News you can trust since 1891
Hatters defender Bell wins 10th cap as Jamaica lose friendly clash with Qatar

Town centre half gets 90 minutes in Austria
By Mike Simmonds
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read

Luton defender Amari’i Bell played 90 minutes as Jamaica lost 2-1 to Qatar in a friendly contest held in Austria on Thursday evening.

The 29-year-old was winning his 10th cap against the recent World Cup hosts, as part of the two sides' preparations for the Gold Cup to be held in the USA and Canada from June 24 to July 16.

Hammam Al Amin put Qatar ahead on 31 minutes, while Mohammed Muntari doubled the lead just eight minutes later.

After the break, Jamaica pulled one back with an hour gone, Spartak Moscow forward Shamar Nicholson on target from the penalty spot.

The Reggae Boyz couldn’t find a leveller though, as they now take on Jordan, ranked 84th by FIFA, on Monday, the game also staged at the Wiener Neustadt Ergo Arena.

Jamaica then fly out to America to face the USA in their opening Group A Gold Cup encounter on Sunday, June 25, the game taking place at the Soldier Field in Chicago.

From there, Bell’s side will travel to City Park, St Louis as they go up against Trinidad and Tobago on June 28 and then face one of the yet to be decided preliminary match winners on July 2.

Amari'i Bell lifts the Championship play-off winners' trophyAmari'i Bell lifts the Championship play-off winners' trophy
