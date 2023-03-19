Hatters defender blasts decision to award late penalty against Luton as a 'shambles'

Hatters defender Amari'i Bell

Luton defender Amari’i Bell has labelled the decision to award a highly controversial penalty against him during the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Saturday as a ‘shambles.’

It was looking like the centre half was going to be part of a 17th clean sheet of the season and a fourth successive Championship victory, the Hatters 1-0 up at the Stadium of Light thanks to Alfie Doughty’s strike early in the second half that bamboozled home keeper Anthony Patterson.

However, with four minutes to go, Bell chased back as Black Cats’ substitute Amad Diallo attempted to collect a reverse pass inside the area, and after the pair appeared to link arms for a second, the Manchester United loanee then threw himself to the ground, in what was a clear dive.

It appeared referee Scott Oldham, in his first second tier match, had spotted the obvious theatrics, but after discussions with his assistant, and a lengthy wait, he blew his whistle and pointed to the spot for a penalty that Diallo himself converted, despite the protests from the Hatters players.

Tweeting about the decision afterwards, Bell said: “Thanks to the support today was amazing, disappointed we couldn’t get the win due to a bad moment.

"Shambles but what can we do, see you soon.”

When shown the clip back by another fan, the defender simply added: “Wow.”

Replying on Twitter, @Leon161 said: “You have been immense for us. Another great game today.

"Keep your head up - we all saw the disgrace of a decision by the ref/linesman.

"On to the next one.”

@CJ_Hatter: “Amari’i - your performances are spot on week in week our - keep going - you are a rock in defence with a turn of pace and incredible appreciation of the space around you.”

@GaryAlanMcPheat: “You and all the boys were amazing again.

"Sunderland conned the ref.”

@TherapyThorpe: “It's tough playing against 12 men mate you played fantastic.”

@sonic_sinclair: “Almost impossible at times, very frustrating honestly I don’t know what’s going on.

“But yes as you said, you all must move on, and try not to argue with the Ref you know your going to lose out, every one must keep there cool, and concentrate on scoring, we’re all in it together.”

@plyfish: “Robbed mate, you did nothing wrong.

"Move on and keep going. COYH.”

@StaceySellars4: “Well played today Amari'i, another shocking penalty decision against us.”

@w1spa_1: “Keep going Amari’i. Cracking defender.

"Never a pen, onwards and upwards.”

@DaveGregory64: “The ref should be culpable.

"I’m still fuming that they can just walk away from shocking refereeing decisions with no consequences.”

@emmaorch: “Once again, absolutely robbed, no way was that a penalty!

"Another outstanding performance from you. We go again.”

@cclarke100: “No words needed mate, we saw it!

"Top performance by you .. rest up .. and go again in a couple of weeks! COYH”

@outofbounds58: “Ref was out of his depth…dithered and asked for advice.

"I blame the Lino…didn’t even flag!

“Well played again sir…onwards and upwards.”

@HCoops07: “Well played nothing you can do about them onto the next coyh.”

@ben_pearce19: "Never a pen lad ur the goat.”

@OwenW010705: “Great performance, shame about the referees.”

@JWildman1990: “Unlucky mate we are all proud of you and the lads.”

@Stalte3: “Outstanding from you again today.

"Rapidly becoming a big favourite.”

@PhilAnd37171594: “Absolutely shocking decision. Point in bag on we go....”

@sco62987535: “Unbelievable decision, don't blame yourself we were robbed.”

@sockyltfc: “Excellent team performance, keep it going guys.”

@fargo9090: “Playing outstanding Amari!

"What a team we are so proud of the whole team.”

@jakahatter1: “You sir were MOM, played a blinder as usual.”

@SelkirkIan: “Getting better by the game, keep it up.”

@BrixtonHatter: “You had a great game, the refs are shocking in this league.