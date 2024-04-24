Hatters defender brands Luton's thrashing by Brentford as 'unacceptable'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton defender Teden Mengi labelled Town’s embarrassing 5-1 defeat at home to Brentford on Saturday as ‘unacceptable’.

​The Hatters wasted a huge chance to move out of the relegation zone as, with their strongest team out for a good while, Mengi, Gabe Osho and Sambi Lokonga all fit once more, they fell 2-0 down at half time, striker Yoanne Wissa on target both times. It got worse after the break too, Ethan Pinnock and Keane Lewis-Potter finding the net within a few minutes of each other after the hour mark, as they conceded again late on when sub Kevin Schade fired home.

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Luke Berry grabbed a consolation in injury time, but tweeting afterwards, Mengi, who himself returned from missing the 5-1 loss at Manchester City due to a knee injury the previous weekend, going on to make 10 clearances, win four aerial challenges, with two interceptions and two blocks, said: “Unacceptable, we know. But we must go again! Massive 4 games remaining! Thank you Hatters for your continued, endless support. We owe it all to you.”

​Replying to the defender’s comments, @dicreamio said: “Still in there and no doubt there’ll be plenty of twists and turns. @mikedoney: It’s life sadly sometimes you do well and fans expectations get beyond reality. We can only hope that you guys put it in for the past few games and see where we end up eh you have been exceptional though this season chap. By the way that is captains chat right there.”

@elaineholland52: “So appreciate all your efforts Teden including continuing playing with your knee pain.” @_TeamsLikeLuton: “We keep our heads up and go again great to see lads like yourself back on the pitch head up and onto wolves COYH.” @MarkBur09987361: “All to play for, we learn and we don’t give up. Back in 1983 we lost 5-1 at home to Everton with two remaining away games at Man U & Man City, we were the favourites to go down, the rest is history. Keep the faith, you’ve been excellent, COYH.”

@sonic_sinclair: “We all keep saying it, we go again….. all of the Luton Town outfit have done us proud this season in this Elite League. Luton have played the best, and what counts is Luton have scored past them which to me is a positive. And yes…. “We Go Again”. @PaulSparks1964: “Plenty of credit in the bank @TedenMengi. We all go again next week #COYH.” @JordanTompkinss: “Keep going, can still be done.”

@markyBBM: “It takes a big man to say that. We need you back bigger than ever for just four games. Come on @Teden, I believe in you.” @Patofminch: “Keep on with your huge spirit Teden, we all love you - and behind the squad recovering and fighting on… We can still do this!!” @cclarke100: “We go again, 100% behind you and the boys. We can do this ..COYH.”

Teden Mengi brings the ball out of defence against Brentford - pic: Liam Smith