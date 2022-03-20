Hatters defender Bree ecstatic after netting the 'perfect' free-kick during Town's win at Tigers

James Bree scores a superb free kick against Hull yesterday - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton defender James Bree was thrilled to deliver what he felt was quite possibly the ‘perfect’ free kick during yesterday’s 3-1 win at Hull City.

With 18 minutes remaining and Town leading 2-0, midfielder Jordan Clark was clipped by former England international Tom Huddlestone around 20 yards from goal, Bree stepping up to take the set-piece.

The away fans, with tongue in cheek, began singing the name of ex-Hatter George Moncur, now with the Tigers, after his memorable dead ball expertise during his time at Kenilworth Road, only for Town's current full back to show them there is a new guy in town now.

A quite magnificent attempt followed, clipping the underside of the bar and bouncing down over the line before hitting the roof of the net, leaving Hull keeper Matt Ingram motionless, unable to move a whisker.

Speaking about the strike afterwards, Bree said: “It’s just one those, I just stood over it and had a really good feeling.

“It helps when you’ve got a little bit of a cushion in the game, I thought, 'I’m just going to whip this' and thankfully it went in the top corner.

"I don't score many goals, so I’m delighted.

“It’s weird when I score, you can see my celebration, I didn’t know what to do, I just turned round and ran off into the middle of the pitch.

“Everyone was saying, 'why didn't you run over to the fans?' But I’m just not used to it, but I’m really happy with it.

“It’s like the perfect free kick.

"I half turned around when it hit the crossbar, so I didn’t really see it afterwards, I think it just went into the roof of the net, but it’s an unbelievable feeling, I’m absolutely chuffed now if I’m honest.

“On the training pitch, I do that, not every day, not like that, but it’s just one of those.

“I practice, me and Sheez (Alan Sheehan, first team coach) do free kicks after training and just see what we can do.

"I’m buzzing now, the keeper came up to me and said 'what a goal that was,' he didn’t move, he couldn’t!”

Boss Nathan Jones was quick to praise the former Aston Villa and Barnsley defender too, saying: “He has real quality and he does it in training, he just hasn’t done it for us yet.

"It's wonderful, and justification really as we were clean in, had three v two, with Clicker there who has outstanding quality and vision.

"I would have backed us to score anyway, but to be pegged back, I have no qualms with the free kick and a wonderful free kick.