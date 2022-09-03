Hatters defender Bree named in WhoScored.com Team of the Month for the Championship

Luton defender James Bree has been named in the Championship Team of the Month for August

Hatters defender James Bree has been chosen in the WhoScored.com Sky Bet Championship Team of the Month for August.

The full back has started all seven of the Hatters matches so far this term, and is the only outfield player alongside Amari’i Bell to have played every minute too.

Discussing his selection for the XI, WhoScored.com said: “August didn't start so well for Luton but they at least finished it strongly with two wins and a draw from their final three matches to move into mid-table.

"Bree was a constant threat for the Hatters and remarkably created the second most clear-cut chances in the division in August (five).

"The 24-year-old also weighed in with 13 tackles.”

The defender was in excellent form as Luton won 2-1 at Cardiff on Tuesday night, sending in a magnificent free kick for Gabe Osho to double Luton’s lead just after the hour mark.

Speaking about the assist, boss Nathan Jones said: “He puts a wonderful delivery in and he wasn't far off scoring with a free kick as well.

"He has quality, we know that, that’s why we brought him here and now he’s realising that.

"We’re demanding from him, and I thought we were good.”

It was at both ends that Bree caught the eye too, making an absolutely magnificence block late on when throwing himself in the way as Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene pulled the trigger inside the area to keep his side two goals in front.

The Town chief continued: “We’d defended our box superbly well and Cardiff gambled, they left two for two, they pushed people on and they've got some excellent players, they're a good side.

“We know we had to defend for our lives and they did that, I'm pleased, really pleased, really proud, disappointed we conceded as we should have got to it.

“But Romaine Sawyers has got some real, real quality, he really has.

“He’s done us before with Stoke, but they've got real quality and for us to come here and win, shows that were in a good place.”

WhoScored team