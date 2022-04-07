Hatters defender Bree nominated for Championship Player of the Month award

Town defender James Bree

Luton defender James Bree has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for March.

The full back played all five games for the Hatters last month, grabbing an assist in the 4-0 win over Preston and then curling home a sensational free kick as Town won 3-1 at Hull City too, his first goal of the season.

Bree, who dropped into the back three for two matches too due to injuries, is up against Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi, plus Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke and Nottingham Forest wing-back Djed Spence as his nomination read: “Strong in one-on-one situations with attackers, Bree adapted seamlessly to a new central defensive role thrust on him by injuries.

"As well as his usual reliable set-piece deliveries, he curled a stunning free-kick up and over the Hull wall.”