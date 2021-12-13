Hatters defender Burke frustrated by Cottagers opener but satisfied Town recovered to take a point

Town defender Reece Burke heads away against Fulham on Saturday

Although frustrated with the way in which Luton were breached by Fulham on Saturday, Town defender Reece Burke was happy with the manner that they thought back for a richly deserved point in the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.

The 25-year-old was named in the side once more as the hosts went with the same back five as they for the 3-0 win at Blackpool the previous weekend, but fell behind on 19 minutes.

A free kick by Harry Wilson was met by an unmarked Tosin Adarabioyo, who was shown to be offside on the replay, with Sonny Bradley clearing the defender's header off the line, only for the division's top scorer Aleksander Mitrovic to tap home.

After the break, the Hatters hit back strongly though, James Bree' s free kick headed home by Elijah Adebayo for his 10th of the season to level the scores.

With Fulham already on 50 goals for the season and averaging over two a game this term, the Cottagers didn't threaten a second on too many occasions, James Shea making a fine save from Tim Ream's close range header and also collecting Wilson's low attempt.

Speaking about the contest, Burke said: "For us, we could be disappointed in a way that we conceded from a set-play, maybe should have done better than that.

“As a defender, conceding from a set-piece is disappointing, it's something we need to go away and look at and hopefully it doesn’t happen again.

"The reaction from us was very good and I think as the game went on, we grow, and that’s what we did.

“After the goal, the gaffer changed shape a bit, it worked well for us and from then we were on the front foot.

"They did have a few little spells, but we were right at it, high pressured, kept winning the ball quite high up and we were creating chances.

“As a whole if you look at the game, we did well, limited them to not many chances, but overall we would be disappointed the way we’ve conceded, from a set-piece and not from open play, because we know they’ve got good players that can score from outside the box.

"Overall I think we did well as a defensive unit, reduced their chances and we maybe could have got the three points, but Fulham are a top team and you would take a point.

“Second half we had a few very good chances and obviously the goal, it was a great ball from James Bree and a great finish from Elijah, that’s what he does best.

"So overall we’ll take a point and we move on to next week.”

Town might have had a chance to win it late on too, sub Fred Onyedinma barged over by Cottagers left back Joe Bryan inside the area as he looked to latch on to Shea's long clearance.

Burke added: "From my view, if it’s outside the box it maybe gets given, because it’s inside, it gives the referee a decision to make.