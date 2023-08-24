Luton defender Reece Burke is available to face Chelsea when the Hatters head to Stamford Bridge for their second Premier League encounter of the season on Friday night.

The 26-year-old has struggled once more with injury recently, as after missing the latter stages of the previous campaign with a groin problem, was then thrust on for Tom Lockyer in the early stages of the play-off final against Coventry City at Wembley after the Welsh international collapsed on the pitch and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burke went on to produce a starring role for Rob Edwards’ side as Town reached the top flight via a 6-5 penalty shootout success, but as has been so often the case during his two years at Kenilworth Road, the former West Ham defender yet to start more than six league games in success, he then picked up another injury.

It mean the centre half, who signed a new contract in the summer, didn’t feature in Luton’s pre-season campaign and with both Gabe Osho and Dan Potts absent as well, the Hatters had to put youngster Aidan Francis-Clarke on the bench for their opening fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion recently.

The return of Burke, who has Premier League experience with the Hammers, is a timely one for Edwards though ahead of their trip to West London, as he said: “Burkey’s been back in as well, which is really good for us.

"It gives us more depth in that area, as we've been a little bit stretched with some of the injuries we’ve had on the back-line recently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s great to have him back in training over these last 10 days or so.

Reece Burke celebrates scoring against Chelsea back in March 2022 - pic: Liam Smith

“He’s in a position where he could be (playing), he’s ready to be selected.”

Burke’s last experience of facing Chelsea was a hugely enjoyable one, as during Luton’s fifth round FA Cup tie against the Blues at Kenilworth Road in March 2022, he rose highest to nod the hosts’ into a second minute lead from Luke Berry’s pinpoint corner.

Harry Cornick was also on target as Town were ahead with 22 minutes to go, only for goals from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku to send the visitors, then managed by Thomas Tuchel, through on the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From the match-day squad that evening, only Burke, Tom Lockyer, Luke Berry, Amari’i Bell and Allan Campbell have a chance of being involved tomorrow, as asked whether the players can use that to their advantage, Edwards, who wasn’t in the dug-out himself, added: “It’s slightly different now being away from home, but the group that we’ve got have got experience of big games.

"Every game now is going to be big, but this is why we worked so hard, we want to be in these games.

"The players deserve to be in these games, but that is good for those who were involved to be able to lean on that and a really good performances as well that night.