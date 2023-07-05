Hatters defender can't wait to face Man City's Premier League record-breaker Erling Haaland

New Town defender Mads Andersen didn’t have to think long before naming just which Premier League striker he wanted to come up against most this season, Manchester City’s phenom Erling Haaland.

​The Norwegian international set a new top flight record during his first campaign in English football last term, scoring 36 goals to break the previous best of 34 set jointly by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole.

He went on to find the net a stunning 52 times in just 53 outings in all competitions, as Pep Guardiola’s side completed the treble by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League as well.

Erling Haaland celebrates winning the Champions League with Manchester City this season - pic: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Despite those kinds of stats striking fear into the hearts of many a top flight centre half this term, that’s not the case for Andersen, who despite yet to test himself at such a level, said: “You want to play against Haaland, but we're only going to play against good players so I'm looking forward to everything really.

"I'll try to adapt as quickly as possible and do my best, that's all I can do.

"I'm excited (by facing Haaland), I would love that, no matter the outcome but hopefully it's a good outcome for me.

"When you're playing against those players, and you can compete and feel what it takes to be at that level, I think you will learn a lot and become a better player yourself.