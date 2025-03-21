Hatters defender confident his true character will come out during relegation run-in

Centre half believes he will relish fight to stay up

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Defender Mark McGuinness believes Town fans will start to see his true character come shining through as he looks to do everything he can to help the Hatters stay up this season.

The 24-year-old has made 35 appearances in the Championship for Luton since heading to Bedfordshire for what was a club record fee back in the summer, with the Kenilworth Road side struggling to pick up results and now facing a real battle to even be in the second tier this time next season, four points from safety with only eight games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing just what kind of role he will take on during the final weeks in a bid to help the Hatters survive, McGuinness said: “I think for the fans, these next couple of months they’ll really see what I’m about, I’d like to think so. I love these moments, these pressure moments, these games where we’ve got to dig and fight. I love the fight, I enjoy working hard and these moments in the next couple of weeks are going to be crucial for that. I think the fans can expect that from me and then going forward, I’ll always continue to improve my game and tailor my game to whatever the team needs.”

Mark McGuinness gets up to win a header for the Hatters - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Although he has been one of Town’s slightly brighter points from what has been a pretty desperate campaign so far, showing signs he can lead the Hatters’ back-line going forwards, the former Arsenal and Cardiff centre half knows full well there is much, much more to come from him on an individual basis too, adding: “I don’t feel like you’ve seen everything from me, definitely not and you will never see everything from me because I’ll continue to want to get better and progress.

"As much as it’s been a difficult season and things haven’t worked out with the way we like to play maybe or the way the fans would like to see some nice flowing football, for me there’s definitely been times where we’ve had to change the way we play and dig deep and that includes me.

"I think that's probably been the biggest challenge for me this year, not the ideal situation in terms of everyone wants to be playing nice football, getting on the ball and having 100 touches but it’s not all pretty and the Championship as the fans probably know that. For me it’s very much I’m focused on the job I have to do but the fans can definitely see more that's for sure."