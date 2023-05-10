Hatters defender didn't think Berry's long-ranger was ever going to match Olly Lee's stunner

Luke Berry goes for goal against Hull City on Monday

Town defender Dan Potts didn’t think Luke Berry’s ultimately unsuccessful attempt to try and win the Goal of Season award against Hull City was ever likely to rival Olly Lee’s wonder strike from inside his own half for the Hatters.

Eager to enliven what was a drab contest at Kenilworth Road due to the both sides having nothing to play for, Berry came off the bench with 20 or so minutes to go and certainly did just that.

Playing in a forward role with Joe Taylor having been withdrawn, plus Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo rested for the play-offs, the 31-year-old broke on to a clearance by Potts and after knocking the ball forward to cross the half-way line, tried to lob opposition keeper and former Hatter Matt Ingram.

Unlike Lee some five-a-half years ago against Cambridge, he couldn’t quite manage it, the ball clearing the bar by a few yards.

According to Berry himself, it was a near miss, but Potts said: “He said it was close, it wasn’t!

"He hit it really well to be fair, I don’t think he’s come on as striker many times in his career.

"He’s great Bez, I love Bez.

"Was it in his own half? It wasn’t like Olly’s was it.

"He hit it lovely, it was a good strike, so nearly.

"It would have been something, that would have made it more exciting!”

Apart from that attempt, Berry also tried to connect with a sensational acrobatic volley from closer in, as the midfielder, who admitted recently that he doesn’t like to feel ‘restricted’ when playing, was clearly intent on enjoying himself once more.

Town boss Rob Edwards was another who didn’t think his audacious attempt was going to find the net, as he continued: “I felt as soon as it left his foot he’s probably put a bit too much on that, but it was a really good effort.

"Great vision from him, really good technique as he’s got all that.

"He’s capable of that and I expect him to hit the target from there!”

The fact that Hatters could make eight changes to their side for the match and then have a player of the quality of Berry up their sleeve from the bench shows Edwards that they are in a good place for the play-offs that start on Saturday.

He added: “Eight were left out and you’re still bringing people like Luke Berry on who can create something from nothing.

"I think any of those teams in that top end of the table will be able to do that same kind of thing, be able to bring some quality off the bench.