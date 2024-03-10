Hatters defender earns a first call-up to Nigeria squad for matches with Ghana and Mali

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton defender Gabe Osho has been called up for the Nigeria squad for their friendly matches against Ghana and Mali later this month.

The 25-year-old was born in Reading and came through the Royals academy as a youngster, eventually moving to Kenilworth Road in November 2020. He had loans with Yeovil and Rochdale, before breaking into the Hatters first team and was a vital part of Town reaching the Premier League last term, scoring against fierce rivals Watford and in the play-off semi-final victory over Sunderland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season he has made 18 appearances, 16 of them in the top flight, scoring in both the 4-3 defeat to Arsenal and 4-4 draw with Newcastle, while he played 81 minutes of yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, coming off injured in the latter stages. Nigeria aren’t without a manager after Jose Peseiro opted to leave his position following last month’s Africa Cup of Nations final defeat against Ivory Coast.

Town defender Gabe Osho is in the Nigeria squad - pic: Liam Smith

Nigeria will face Ghana on Friday, March 22, at the Grande Stade de Marrakech in Morocco and then take on Mali four days later at the same venue. They are gearing up towards the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin taking place in June later this year.

Full squad – Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Gabriel Osho (Luton FC, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff City, Wales); Benjamin Tianimu (Ihefu SC, Tanzania)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England) Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayspor, Turkey)