News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
6 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
9 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
9 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
10 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
11 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Hatters defender explains how he ended up kicking a water bottle at Town boss Edwards!

Bradley jokes he was quick to apologise while his manager was in a good mood

By Mike Simmonds
Published 16th Apr 2023, 20:10 BST- 2 min read

Town defender Sonny Bradley explained just how he ended up kicking a water bottle at manager Rob Edwards during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Rotherham United!

The experienced centre half was back in the starting line-up for the first time since his horrific knee injury against Reading on November 1, playing in the centre of Town’s back three at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, flanked by Reece Burke and Tom Lockyer.

Midway through the second half and the visitors already two goals to the good, Bradley went to put a ball out for a throw-in between the two dug-outs, and as he looked to get back into the pitch, booted a water bottle that was in the Town technical area.

Town skipper Sonny BradleyTown skipper Sonny Bradley
Town skipper Sonny Bradley
Most Popular

It hit a bemused Edwards, who had just managed to react in time, on the back, the manager seeing the funny side of it as Bradley ran to take his place in the Luton defence once more.

On what happened, the 31-year-old centre half said afterwards: “I was hoping nobody saw that!

“Do you know what, I didn't slice many balls today, but I sliced that.

"I’ve come down the touchline and I’m trying to kick a bottle on to the pitch, I don’t know why, it was just a mad moment.

"It’s come off the side of my boot, I’ve sliced it and nearly took the gaffer out, so I’ve apologised to him, but we’ll move on.

"I told him while he was in a good mood, he forgave me straight away and yes, I just want to move on from that to be honest!”

Asked about being on the receiving end of the incident, Edwards joked: “Sonny, yeah, he had a go at me there!

"He said why didn’t you put me in the team sooner I think, he was kicking the water bottle at me in the heat of the moment.

"I had a little chuckle at that, it was a good job we were two-nil up at that stage!”

Related topics:Sonny BradleyRotherham UnitedLutonTom Lockyer