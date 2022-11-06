Town defender Tom Lockyer admitted he couldn’t wait to get over to celebrate Luton’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Blackpool with the 1,200 travelling supporters on Saturday.

The centre half, who took the captain’s armband from as early as the 20th minute after Dan Potts went off injured, was a huge reason behind the visitors ending their three game winless run, making a number of magnificent blocks in the second half to preserve a lead given to them by Luke Berry’s goal just before the hour mark.

When referee Tim Robinson blew for full time, it was Lockyer who was straight over to the Hatters fans to enjoy that winning feeling with them, throwing his arms up in celebration, as he said: “I haven’t given one of them for a while, I just haven’t felt like its been the right time.

“So 1-0 away from home when you’re throwing your bodies on the line, I just couldn't wait to get over there and give them a bit as they were fantastic.

"When they were lobbing the ball up at the end, it can be tense for them sat in the crowd, but I could hear them singing and that spurred the boys on.

"I just thought ‘fantastic,’ how they’ve got the nerve to keep singing in that situation is brilliant as it’s the same for me, when I’m not playing and watching it’s horrendous, I hate it.

"So being out there and you can hear them still singing, they were brilliant.

Advertisement

Tom Lockyer celebrates Luton taking the lead at Blackpool on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

"As soon as the whistle went I wanted to get over there sharpish and give them a bit as I love the rapport I’ve got with the fans here, they’ve been fantastic with me.”

Town boss Nathan Jones was also eager to praise those who made the long trip to Lancashire and witness another away win at Bloomfield Road, as he said: “They were outstanding, but they should like coming here.

"Apart from the play-off semi (3-2 defeat in May 2017), we like coming here.

Advertisement

"We’ve had three wins, it’s nice, they get to see the tower and get three points, so nice.”

When the players had dispersed from the field, the Hatters supporters could still be heard chanting Lockyer’s name loudly into the night sky as they made their way to the exits, with the Welshman adding: “That’s good to hear.