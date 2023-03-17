News you can trust since 1891
By Mike Simmonds
Published 17th Mar 2023, 20:17 GMT- 1 min read
Town defender Josh Williams will stay at Hemel Hempstead
Town defender Josh Williams will stay at Hemel Hempstead
Town defender Josh Williams will stay at Hemel Hempstead

Hatters defender Josh Williams will stay at National League South club Hemel Hempstead until the end of the season after Luton agreed to extend his loan deal to continue his development.

The 23-year-old has made 12 appearances since heading to the Tudors in January, with Brad Quinton’s team now sitting 13th in the division.

Williams joined the Hatters’ academy in September 2021 and made his first first team debut as a late substitute in the Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County earlier this season.

A statement on the Tudors official website said: “We are delighted to announce that left back Josh Williams has extended his loan for a 3rd month taking his loan to the end of the National League South season on Saturday 29th April.

“We thank Luton Town for their assistance with this loan!”

