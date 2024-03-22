Hatters defender Hashioka wins eighth Japan cap during North Korea victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton wingback Daiki Hashioka won his eighth cap for Japan as they beat North Korea 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Tokyo on Thursday.

The hosts netted the winner after just 90 seconds through Ao Tanaka, as he fired home from inside the box after connecting with Ritsu Doan’s pull back at the National Stadium. Japan thought they had a second when Han Kwang Song hit the post and Jong Il Gwan slotted the rebound into the net, but he was ruled offside. North Korea also had opportunities through Ri Il Song's header and Kang Kuk Chol, but they couldn’t convert them, as Japan went close to a second, Ayase Ueda and Tanaka both missing chances.

Hashioka, who has played four times for Town since signing in January, came on with 14 minutes to go, replacing Yukinari Sugawara, as Japan made it three wins from three Group B games to sit top of their table with 11 goals, none conceded, now five points clear of Syria. Coach Hajime Moriyasu said: “The players showed persistence till the very end despite difficult circumstances. We were able to win today because our players did their best to live up to the expectations of supporters here and behind the TV screen.”

Luton's Daiki Hashioka is put under pressure by North Korea's Kim Pom Hyok in their World Cup qualifier on Thursday - pic: Kenta Harada/Getty Images

North Korean coach Sin Yong Nam added: “We wanted to bring good results for our compatriots but we couldn't, and for that, we're very sorry. I know our compatriots cheered for us as if they were running together with us, and their heartful screams really lifted our spirits. It was a disappointing result, but we want them to remain hopeful for our next match."