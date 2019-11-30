Hatters defender heads out on loan again

Young Luton defender Corey Panter has joined Southern League Premier Division Central side Biggleswade Town on loan until the end of January.

The 19-year-old spent the last month on-loan at Hendon where he made six appearances, scoring one goal – an excellent long range strike against Hayes & Yeading United.

However, with the Greens replacing their manager, Lee Allinson coincidentally leaving Biggleswade to take over, Panter returned to the Hatters once more, where he is yet to feature for the first team, although was on the bench a number of times in League One last term.

Biggleswade are currently 12th in their division, four points away from the play-off places and Panter could be in the Waders squad for their home game against Hednesford Town this afternoon.