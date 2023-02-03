Hatters defender is a doubt for Stoke clash after tweaking his knee in training

Luton defender Dan Potts

Town defender Dan Potts is a doubt for tomorrow’s Championship clash with Stoke City at Kenilworth Road after picking up a knee injury.

The 28-year-old has been a big part of manager Rob Edwards’ plans since the former Forest Green boss took over, starting seven of his first nine games in charge, but went off in the 2-2 against Grimsby on Saturday and wasn’t involved as Luton beat Cardiff 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the game, Edwards said: “He’s just feeling his knee.

“He felt it in training, so we’ll have to see as he felt it more today (Tuesday), so we’ll see how it is and we’ll know more.”

Giving an update on his progress yesterday afternoon, assistant Paul Trollope said: “It’s being assessed.