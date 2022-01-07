Hatters defender joins Saints on loan

Hatters defender Avan Jones

Luton defender Avan Jones has joined National League South side St Albans City on loan for the rest of the season.

The full back signed a new professional development contract in the summer, but is yet to make a first team appearance, although was among the substitutes for the Carabao Cup first round defeat against Stevenage earlier this term, while also travelling to Bournemouth for Town's 2-1 defeat back in September.

The Saints, who are 10th in their division, reached the FA Cup second round this term, and have former Town youngster Zane Banton in their ranks at Clarence Park.