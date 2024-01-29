Hatters defender labelled a 'top, top performer' by MOTD pundit after starring role in Toffees victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Match of the Day pundit Stephen Warnock labelled Luton defender Teden Mengi a ‘top, top performer’ after he produced an outstanding defensive performance during the 2-1 FA Cup fourth round victory at Everton on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was making his 15th successive start for the Hatters in all competitions at Goodison Park, up against a Toffees striking duo of England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Portuguese forward Beto, a £25m signing from Udinese. They were restricted to very little by Mengi though, as one moment in the first half saw Beto just about to pounce on a shot that deflected into his path, only for the ex-Manchester United to come out of nowhere and slide into clear the danger, celebrating accordingly, even though the offside flag was belatedly raised.

He continued after the break as well, using his physicality and strength to keep an increasingly frustrated Beto quiet, then turning his attention to Youssef Chermiti once Calvert-Lewin had been replaced, as his pace and perfectly timed sliding tackles aw the Everton youngster denied a run on goal.

Mengi’s wonderful display was shown up in the post match stats as well, with nine clearances in total, two in front of team-mate Reece Burke, and seven interceptions, five more than anyone else from either team managed. He was also good in possession with an average success rate of 77.4 on the day, as discussing his efforts, Warnock, who played for Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa in his career, said: “The defensive unit, especially Teden Mengi was outstanding today, he was great, but what he’s allowed to do, or what he’s able to do is he’s able to go tight and what Luton do, is they’re very brave out of possession.

"They go three v three, they’re quite comfortable to do that, because of Mengi’s pace, he's quite happy. Beto's no slouch, but he's strong, he’s athletic, gets back in, but he’s also very physical in the way he defends. I love this defending, not letting Beto turn, being strong and aggressive with him. Yes it leads to a foul, but Beto doesn’t want to play with that, he doesn’t want that type of battle, cos that's tough to play against. Mengi here, he wins the first header initially, but this is where you have to come to life, just keep your eye on him and the rest of the Luton defenders, he’s the only one who reacts and that is quite brilliant.

"He loves getting clean sheets, he wants to get clean sheets. This time he gets caught on the wrong side, but watch the left arm, that left arm across the chest of Beto, making sure that he's quick, wins his team a free kick, takes the pressure off. Similar incident, he learns from it, gets goal side, then he's got pace to burn. Chermiti thinks he's getting away, he’s not because of the pace of Mengi, he reads that situation. This is Mengi's form, top of the interceptions in the game, the clearances, a real quality performance and he has been a steal for Luton this season and a top, top performer.”

Responding to his display on Twitter, @LutonEye said: “Phenomenal, Teden.” @LTFC_1885: “Superb performance Teden! COYH.” @RobsonOReardon: “Such a top player, Teden.” @LTFCsmithy: “Future captain material. What a bloke, what a player.” @PaulCollinson2: “Enough is enough, Teden! Time to give Everton their forward line back!” @bungle023: “Quality defending by you Teden. You are getting better and better.” @LTFCsam: “What an incredible player you are becoming Teden.” @JamHatter: “Incredible today.” @danlukeashby: “MOTM today outstanding.”

Teden Mengi gets to the ball ahead of Everton striker Beto during Luton's 2-1 FA Cup win on Saturday - pic: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images