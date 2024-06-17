Hatters defender linked with a move to Championship rivals Sheffield United
Out of contract Town defender Gabe Osho is being linked with a move to Luton’s fellow Championship rivals Sheffield United.
The 25-year-old, who headed to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer after being released by Reading in October 2020, will become a free agent this summer, although the Hatters confirmed recently they are in discussions regarding a new deal for the centre half. Osho has improved consistently since arriving in Bedfordshire, as after loans at Yeovil and Rochdale, he broke into the Town XI, gaining cult hero status for scoring in the 2-0 victory over arch rivals Watford.
Another goal against Sunderland in the Championship play-off semi-final followed, while with Town in the Premier League last season, despite being hindered by injuries at times, he still went on to make 21 appearances at the highest level of English football, finding the net in the 4-3 home defeat to Arsenal, plus the 4-4 draw at Newcastle United.
The centre half, who was called up for Nigeria as well last term, only for injury to prevent him from making his Super Eagles debut, penned an extension in the summer of 2023. That is now about to run out which means Osho, also linked with a number of top flight clubs including Aston Villa in the past few months, can move for nothing when his contract expires at the end of the month.
Reports have arisen that he is a target for Blades boss Chris Wilder, who was unable to prevent the Bramall Lane club from also being relegated alongside the Hatters. With Chris Basham, George Baldock and Max Lowe all departing United on free transfers, the club needs defensive reinforcements, although one sticking point appears to be the takeover situation of the club, with any deals unlikely until Prince Abdullah, the current owner, sells his share in the Blades, with an American-based consortium reportedly looking to buy.
