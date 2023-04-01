News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Hatters defender Lockyer ahead of Watford clash: We owe them one!

Town centre half looking for revenge on derby day

By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Ahead of this afternoon’s clash against biggest rivals Watford, Hatters defender Tom Lockyer has declared his side most definitely ‘owe them one’ as they look to gain revenge for their 4-0 reverse at Vicarage Road earlier in the season.

It was back in October when Luton made the short trip down the M1 to Vicarage Road, with fans able to attend as well for the first time since April 2006, only to see their hopes of a derby day victory immediately punctured by conceding inside just five minutes.

That deficit was doubled on the stroke of half time, before the Hornets added two more goals in the second period to make a miserable afternoon for the visitors and their near 2,000 supporters, Gabe Osho also dismissed late on.

Tom Lockyer applauds the travelling Luton supporters after Town's defeat at Watford earlier in the season
Tom Lockyer applauds the travelling Luton supporters after Town's defeat at Watford earlier in the season
Tom Lockyer applauds the travelling Luton supporters after Town's defeat at Watford earlier in the season
Most Popular

Lockyer was the player who emerged to do the press interviews afterwards, admitting the squad wanted to apologise to those who made the trip, fully appreciating those who stayed in their seats right until the end.

Six months on and both clubs are now under new management, with Town having had by far the better of things, nine points above their sworn enemies, sitting fourth in the table and still with their sights set on an automatic promotion place.

With that in mind, giving his thoughts on the clash, Lockyer said: “It’s going to be a good one, it’s sold out which was never in doubt, so it will be fantastic.

“We all know what happened last time, I feel like we owe them one.

"It will be added with the gaffer and the staff, and that aside, we know exactly what it means to the fans as well.

"You can put my interview up from after the game there, we knew how much we let the fans down last time.

"If we could go about rectifying that, that would be amazing, that’s the full focus now.”

Tom LockyerWatfordLutonHornets