Ahead of this afternoon’s clash against biggest rivals Watford, Hatters defender Tom Lockyer has declared his side most definitely ‘owe them one’ as they look to gain revenge for their 4-0 reverse at Vicarage Road earlier in the season.

It was back in October when Luton made the short trip down the M1 to Vicarage Road, with fans able to attend as well for the first time since April 2006, only to see their hopes of a derby day victory immediately punctured by conceding inside just five minutes.

That deficit was doubled on the stroke of half time, before the Hornets added two more goals in the second period to make a miserable afternoon for the visitors and their near 2,000 supporters, Gabe Osho also dismissed late on.

Tom Lockyer applauds the travelling Luton supporters after Town's defeat at Watford earlier in the season

Lockyer was the player who emerged to do the press interviews afterwards, admitting the squad wanted to apologise to those who made the trip, fully appreciating those who stayed in their seats right until the end.

Six months on and both clubs are now under new management, with Town having had by far the better of things, nine points above their sworn enemies, sitting fourth in the table and still with their sights set on an automatic promotion place.

With that in mind, giving his thoughts on the clash, Lockyer said: “It’s going to be a good one, it’s sold out which was never in doubt, so it will be fantastic.

“We all know what happened last time, I feel like we owe them one.

"It will be added with the gaffer and the staff, and that aside, we know exactly what it means to the fans as well.

"You can put my interview up from after the game there, we knew how much we let the fans down last time.

