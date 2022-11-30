Hatters defender Lockyer flies home as Wales go out of the World Cup but USA keeper Horvath remains in Qatar

Tom Lockyer applauds the Wales fans along with Gareth Bale after their exit from the World Cup last night

Luton defender Tom Lockyer’s World Cup adventure with Wales is over after his country were knocked out of the group stages by England with a 3-0 defeat in Qatar last night.

With Rob Page’s side needing to win and then hope other results go their way, they managed to get to the break all square, although had to replace talisman Gareth Bale due to injury.

England then came out strongly for the second period, Marcus Rashford firing home an excellent free kick and Phil Foden tapping in Harry Kane’s wonderful cross moments later.

Rashford scored again courtesy of a mistake from keeper Danny Ward, as Lockyer, who hadn’t been brought on in either of the two previous group stage matches, was left on the bench by Page for the third game running.

Former Hatters midfielder Joe Morrell did get on in the latter stages of the clash, his second appearance of the tournament to date.

Luton’s on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath remains in Qatar though as USA got the win they needed against Iran, Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic scoring the only goal of the game with 38 minutes gone, to set up a last 16 clash with the Netherlands on Saturday evening.

