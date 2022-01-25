Hatters defender Lockyer insists he should be credited with winning strike as he claims a brace against Robins

Tom Lockyer sees his first header fly into the net this evening

Luton defender Tom Lockyer insisted he should be credited with Town's winner against Bristol City this evening.

There was no doubting the former Bristol Rovers' player was on target late in the first half, powering a header from James Bree's cross beyond visiting keeper Max O'Leary.

Then, with the Robinson level terms, he got first contact once more on another terrific Bree free kick, before chaos ensured in the City area, ending up with the ball in the back of the net and top scorer Elijah Adebayo wheeling away in celebration, awarded with his 12th goal of the campaign.

According to Lockyer, it should go down as his goal though, saying: "I’ve let myself down with the header.

"I should’ve just put it in straight away but I’ve headed it at the geezer, he couldn’t sort his feet out and it’s gone in.

“Eli’s been in the game long enough now to know that if he runs away with his hand up, he’s going to get it.

“When the footage from behind the goal comes out, I fully expect that to go down as mine, and Breezy gets the assist he deserves.

“He’s got loads of goals already. I was obviously a bit gutted coming off at the end, knowing I was on a hat-trick.

“I wanted that match ball, but it wasn’t to be.

"Eli’s been brilliant this season. I’m not sure how many he’s got but I don’t think he can be claiming that, if I’m honest.

“I’m fully in the ring for that and when that footage comes out, the dubious goals panel, if it has to be, then I will go down that route.

“Eli’s got enough, so let’s just wait and see the footage."

"I went to sleep last night, thinking I was going to score down that (away) end, which obviously happened.