Hatters defender Lockyer is called up for Wales' World Cup qualifiers with Czech Republic and Estonia

Tom Lockyer has been called up for Wales

Luton defender Tom Lockyer is part of 28-man Wales squad to face the Czech Republic and Estonia in October’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

The 26-year-old has won 14 caps for his country, although his last competitive appearance came in the 1-0 National League victory over Bulgaria in September 2020.

Captain Gareth Bale is out after picking up an injury for Real Madrid, with former Hatters Joe Morrell and Rhys Norrington-Davies both included.