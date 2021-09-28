Hatters defender Lockyer is called up for Wales' World Cup qualifiers with Czech Republic and Estonia
Centre half part of Rob Page's 28-man squad
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 1:35 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 1:36 pm
Luton defender Tom Lockyer is part of 28-man Wales squad to face the Czech Republic and Estonia in October’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.
The 26-year-old has won 14 caps for his country, although his last competitive appearance came in the 1-0 National League victory over Bulgaria in September 2020.
Captain Gareth Bale is out after picking up an injury for Real Madrid, with former Hatters Joe Morrell and Rhys Norrington-Davies both included.
Wales sit third in Group E equal on points with the Czech Republic whom they will face in Prague on Friday, October 8, as Rob Page's side will then visit Estonia on Monday, October 11.