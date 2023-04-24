Tom Lockyer has been named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season

Luton defender Tom Lockyer’s superb campaign for the Hatters has led to him being named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season.

The 28-year-old hadn’t started the first four matches under previous boss Nathan Jones, before returning to the side in a 2-0 win at Swansea City.

Dropped for the 2-2 draw against Coventry, Lockyer was then straight back in to face Blackburn Rovers, Town winning 2-0, as he has gone on to become one of, if not the, first name on the teamsheet since.

The Welsh international has started every single league match bar one since, missing the 1-0 win at Birmingham City due to suspension.

He has produced some consistently excellent displays at the heart of Luton’s back thee to take his place in the Championship XI in a defence containing Burnley duo Connor Roberts and Ian Maatsen, plus Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodzic, as when announcing the side, the nomination for Lockyer stated: “Comes out on top in most battles, skipper for much of the season, leading by example in Luton’s bid for Premier League football.”

Reacting to the news on Twitter, @JKS1989 said: “Barely put a foot wrong all season. Absolutely fantastic.”

@AndyWatts76: “Congrats Locks, and to think NJ wouldn't play him at the start of the season...”

@ReeceWatkins777: “Make him our highest earner and give him the captaincy.”

@HumberHull: “Well deserved Locks #TopHatter and I think really we should be team of the season.”

@Atexo02: “To say he deserves it is a disservice to him. He BELONGS there.”

@sco62987535: “Well deserved, the glue in our defence and our number one now Danny has gone.”

@LMBFGAO: “Virgil Van Dai..”

@GarethJohnson80: “Give him that contract.”

@darrell_ben: “Nice to see Tom doing some well for you lot.

"A genuine nice guy who will put his body on the line every single game.

"Fully deserved, hope Luton make it to the Prem.”

@OneRoversVlogs: “From helping us out get out of National League at the first attempt to captaining & being a main stay in our side to being your captain & being a quality player & getting in the TOTS.

"Well in Locks all the best for the rest of the season.”

@HatterCarron: “To every kid thinking that you have to be 6ft 5" and built like a tank to be a defender, take note.

"Tom's not the biggest, but he's got masses of courage, heart, determination, vision and simple ball control.

"Well done Tom.”

@Jah__Bunny: “Well done Tom. Been a rock all season.”

@glenmaxwell76: “Well deserved. Definitely our player of season.

"Held everything together when we had so many injuries at the back.”

@OshoSZN: “And some Charlton fans thought he was downgrading.”

@JohnCawdell: “Brilliant and deserved.”

@MikeJFanning: “So well deserved. He’s been outstanding.”

@mikedoney: “Superb all season.”

@LTFCShirts: “My captain.”