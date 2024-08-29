Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Centre half expected to leave Kenilworth Road

Luton defender Teden Mengi is believed to be finalising a move away from the Hatters, with the centre half heavily rumoured to be joining Serie A side Torino.

The 22-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road after leaving Manchester United last season, and was one of Town’s stars in their Premier League campaign. He made 30 top flight appearances in total, named the Bobbers Travel Away Player of the Season for his efforts, his form also leading to an England U21 call-up in March, as he made his debut in the 7-0 UEFA U21 EURO qualifying group stage clash victory over Luxembourg U21s.

Town had hoped Mengi would remain put to help the club in their attempts to return to the highest tier of English football, as although he missed the pre-season tour to Slovenia, he was back to start all three of Luton’s Championship matches, with a magnificent display in the goalless draw at Portsmouth recently.

However, he was then absent from Luton’s Carabao Cup loss on penalties to QPR in midweek, with speculation ramping up yesterday that he was due to leave and move to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, joining a Torino side currently sitting third in the division. Spanish journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Negotiations underway between Torino and Luton Town for Teden Mengi as new defender. Personal terms close to being agreed as Mengi has picked new agents, now represented by Enhance Sports Group.”

Having seen winger Chiedozie Ogbene join Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee, Hatters boss Rob Edwards had been looking to keep hold of Mengi, whom Town would have to part of any fee received to the Red Devils as they inserted a sell-on clause when he left Old Trafford. Speaking about the player after the stalemate at Fratton Park, he said: “Let’s talk about it, he was brilliant. It’s good that he’s put stuff into practise from Monday. There were elements on Monday that he didn’t quite get right and today he did and that shows an intelligent footballer, someone who’s looking to learn. Today he was immense.”